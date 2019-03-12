Brexitcast: What Labour would do?
Brexit: Sir Keir Starmer pushed on what Labour would do

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg asks Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer what route Labour would take find a majority in parliament for a Brexit deal, in the latest edition of Brexitcast.

  • 12 Mar 2019
