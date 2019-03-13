How May lost on Brexit… again

Media player
Brexit vote round two: How May lost… again
Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal plans have been rejected for a second time in a House of Commons vote.
MPs opposed the agreement by a margin of 149 votes, much less than the 230-vote defeat handed to her in the first "meaningful vote" in January
The prime minister has now promised a free vote to Tory MPs on the issue.
13 Mar 2019
