Corbyn: Extending Article 50 is 'now inevitable'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says MPs have ruled-out both a no-deal Brexit and the prime minister's deal.
He says extending Article 50 is now inevitable.
"Let us find a solution to deal with the crisis facing this country and the deep concerns it faces," he says.
13 Mar 2019
