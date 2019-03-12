May: I profoundly regret MPs' decision

Video

Prime Minister Theresa May has told the House of Commons that she "profoundly regrets" its decision to reject her Brexit deal by 391 to 242.

Following her second defeat in a "meaningful vote", she said MPs would now vote on Wednesday on whether the UK should leave the EU without a deal on March 29.

In an unusual step, she said she would grant a free vote to Conservative MPs on the issue.

