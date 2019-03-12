May: I profoundly regret MPs' decision

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit vote: Theresa May says she 'profoundly regrets' MPs' decision
Prime Minister Theresa May has told the House of Commons that she "profoundly regrets" its decision to reject her Brexit deal by 391 to 242.
Following her second defeat in a "meaningful vote", she said MPs would now vote on Wednesday on whether the UK should leave the EU without a deal on March 29.
In an unusual step, she said she would grant a free vote to Conservative MPs on the issue.
-
12 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47543538/brexit-vote-theresa-may-says-she-profoundly-regrets-mps-decisionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window