Corbyn: Not one single word has changed

Brexit: Jeremy Corbyn on Theresa May's EU negotiations
Quoting the prime minister, the Labour leader said "nothing has changed" in the Brexit deal that MPs will vote on later.
Jeremy Corbyn said the withdrawal agreement and political declaration were both "unchanged".
But he was challenged on his party's Brexit stance by Theresa May.
12 Mar 2019
Share
