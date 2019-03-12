There'll be a general election if deal falls - MP
Video

Brexit: Conservative Charles Walker predicts election if MPs reject deal

Conservative MP Charles Walker tells the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that if the PM's Brexit deal falls again there will have to be a general election within months, or even weeks.

MPs are elected to make decisions and Parliament risks "failing" in its duty, he says.

