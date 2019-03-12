Media player
PM Theresa May: 'This House risks no Brexit at all'
The prime mister has urged MPs to accept her Brexit deal, ahead of a key vote in the Commons.
With a croaky voice, Theresa May insisted she had negotiated a "good deal" and that she had secured "the very best changes that were available" in relation to the Irish backstop.
