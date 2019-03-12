Cox: Changes 'improve' Brexit agreement

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cox on PM's Brexit deal: Changes 'improve' agreement
The risk of the UK being tied to EU rules after Brexit "remains unchanged" despite the latest changes to the PM's deal, the attorney general has said.
However, Geoffrey Cox said the new agreements reinforced the legal rights available to the UK if subsequent talks broke down due to "bad faith".
His updated legal advice is seen as vital to determining whether Tory Brexiteers and the DUP back the deal.
12 Mar 2019
