Brexit amendment: Changes or compromise?
Video

Brexit: Has May agreed changes or compromises?

Prime Minister Theresa May says she has secured "legally-binding changes" to allay concerns over the Irish border backstop but what's the view from Strasbourg?

The BBC's Adam Fleming reports.

  • 12 Mar 2019
