'Legally binding changes' to Brexit deal
Brexit: Vote for 'improved deal' or face 'political crisis'

The Cabinet Office minister says the prime minister has secured "legally binding" changes to her Brexit deal.

In a statement, David Lidington told the House of Commons: "There will be a fundamental choice: To vote for the improved deal or to plunge this country into a political crisis."

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has questioned whether any changes have been made to the withdrawal agreement.

  • 11 Mar 2019
