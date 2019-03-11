We have secured what MPs asked for - May

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: We have secured what MPs asked for, says May
UK Prime Minister Theresa May says she has secured "legally-binding changes" to allay concerns over the Irish border backstop.
Speaking after last-ditch talks in Strasbourg, she called on MPs to back her "improved" Brexit deal in a meaningful vote on Tuesday.
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47531326/brexit-we-have-secured-what-mps-asked-for-says-mayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window