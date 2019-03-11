We have secured what MPs asked for - May
Brexit: We have secured what MPs asked for, says May

UK Prime Minister Theresa May says she has secured "legally-binding changes" to allay concerns over the Irish border backstop.

Speaking after last-ditch talks in Strasbourg, she called on MPs to back her "improved" Brexit deal in a meaningful vote on Tuesday.

  11 Mar 2019
