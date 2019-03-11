Abbott: This was a British baby who is now dead

Video

The shadow home secretary said Shamima Begum, who joined IS in 2015, was "Britain’s responsibility" and should have been allowed back in the UK with her baby.

Diane Abbott was questioning Home Secretary Sajid Javid on removing the 19-year-old's British nationality after she asked to the return with her baby, who later died.

Mr Javid said it was "not about British citizenship...it is about the ability of the British state to help" and Britain, like many European countries, had no consular presence in Syria.

During Ms Abbott's question, Barry Gardiner said "stupid man" at the Tory benches, before Speaker John Bercow warned Tory MPs Ben Wallace and Simon Hoare about interrupting her.

