'This is the mess the PM has got us into'

John McDonnell MP on 'inevitable' deferment of EU departure date
MPs are due to vote on Tuesday on whether to back Theresa May's latest Brexit deal. If they reject it they may get a chance to vote to delay Brexit.
The UK is currently due to leave the EU on 29 March.
Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell told the BBC's Andrew Marr that it would be very difficult for the government to get all necessary legislation through by the leaving date and a delay was almost inevitable.
10 Mar 2019
