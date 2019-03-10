Media player
Video
David Davis MP: 'Britain will get its Trump moment'
MPs will vote again on Theresa May's Brexit deal on Tuesday.
Former Brexit Secretary David Davis MP told the BBC's Andrew Marr that MPs not delivering on the Brexit referendum would undermine belief in political parties.
He said the House would have to choose between risk or disaster.
10 Mar 2019
