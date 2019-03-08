Self and Francois in TV stare-off

Media player
Brexit: Will Self and Mark Francois on racists and anti-Semites
Tempers rose in the Politics Live studio over voting in the EU referendum leading to quite a stare-off between author Will Self and Tory MP Mark Francois.
They had been talking about the role of racists and anti-Semites, and viewers watched their body language after presenter Jo Coburn moved on to talk to other guests.
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission
08 Mar 2019
