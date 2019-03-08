Media player
Brexit: May tells EU leaders 'now is the moment for us to act'
Theresa May has urged the EU to "address specific concerns" in order to convince MPs to back her Brexit deal.
The prime minister is seeking legally-enforceable changes to the backstop - a controversial insurance policy designed to prevent physical checks on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland
MPs will hold a second "meaningful vote" on Tuesday on Mrs May's agreement.
08 Mar 2019
