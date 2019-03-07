Rudd calls Abbott a 'coloured woman'

Media player
Amber Rudd refers to Diane Abbott as a 'coloured woman'
Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has apologised after calling shadow home secretary Diane Abbott a "coloured woman".
The former home secretary made the remarks during the BBC Radio 2's Jeremy Vine show.
07 Mar 2019
