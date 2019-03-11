Will MPs back or bin May's Brexit?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Big Brexit moment: Will MPs back or bin the PM's deal?
The prime minister will try again this week to get her plans for Brexit through parliament.
The clock is ticking to 29 March when the UK is due to officially leave the EU, but if MPs vote against the deal, there could still be a last minute twist, as political correspondent Jonathan Blake explains.
Filmed and edited by Nick Raikes
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47485289/big-brexit-moment-will-mps-back-or-bin-the-pm-s-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window