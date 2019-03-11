Will MPs back or bin May's Brexit?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Big Brexit moment: Will MPs back or bin the PM's deal?

The prime minister will try again this week to get her plans for Brexit through parliament.

The clock is ticking to 29 March when the UK is due to officially leave the EU, but if MPs vote against the deal, there could still be a last minute twist, as political correspondent Jonathan Blake explains.

Filmed and edited by Nick Raikes

