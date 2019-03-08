International Women's Day: What's left to fight?

Media player
International Women's Day: What's left for feminists to fight?
For International Women's Day, three women activists spoke about their campaigns.
Gemma Abbott, director of Free Periods, Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, and writer and activist Nimco Ali on their campaigns explianed what challenges they think women face today.
Video produced by Nick Raikes.
08 Mar 2019
