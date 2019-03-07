Cox ensuring codpiece in 'full working order'

Video

In a lighter Brexit moment in the Commons, Geoffrey Cox made reference to his role in trying to make changes to the Northern Ireland backstop.

When asked by Labour MP Helen Goodman about government policy towards reopening the withdrawal agreement, the attorney general said he was keen to ensure that what was in 'Cox's Codpiece' was in full working order".

(Tory MP Steve Baker dubbed the legal form of words Mr Cox is trying to concoct to satisfy Brexiteer critics of Theresa May's EU deal "Cox's codpiece").