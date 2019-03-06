Brine: 'Clean break' with EU 'utter nonsense'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Steve Brine on future UK-EU relationship
Conservative MPs who believe leaving the EU without a deal will be fine are talking “utter nonsense", says the public health minister.
Steve Brine described the remaining EU nations as "friends" of the UK, but criticised some of his Tory colleagues.
He told a House of Lords EU sub-committee: "The idea of some sort of clean break, that we would walk away with nothing else to do with each other like a couple with no children, is utter nonsense."
-
06 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window