Nadhim Zahawi: I faced racism from Tory party activist
Children’s minister Nadhim Zahawi has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he was subjected to racist comments from a Conservative Party activist.
Speaking to Emma Barnett, Mr Zahawi said it happened face-to-face at a Conservative Party function.
He said the person in question had since left the party "for other reasons".
06 Mar 2019
