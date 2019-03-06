Zahawi: I experienced racism from Tory party activist
Video

Children’s minister Nadhim Zahawi has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he was subjected to racist comments from a Conservative Party activist.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, Mr Zahawi said it happened face-to-face at a Conservative Party function.

He said the person in question had since left the party "for other reasons".

  • 06 Mar 2019