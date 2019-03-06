PM asked to delay Brexit for a birthday present
PMQs: Theresa May on Anna McMorrin's call to delay Brexit

A Labour MP raised police investigations into EU referendum campaigns and called for a delay to Brexit until the results were known.

Anna McMorrin said her daughter would be 16 on 29 March, the due date for Brexit, but Theresa May said for "trust in politics" it was important that the government delivered on the referendum result.

