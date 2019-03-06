Bercow raises voice: Order, order, calm, order!
PMQs: May and Blackman on Brexit and Scottish independence

The Speaker stepped in after exchanges between the prime minister and the SNP's deputy Westminster leader over Brexit and Scottish independence saw MPs turn up the volume.

Kirsty Blackman said the PM had no mandate for her Brexit plan, and the prime minister said the SNP had "no mandate from the Scottish people to continue to pursue independence”.

  • 06 Mar 2019
