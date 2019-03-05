Grayling: 'I'll serve PM as long as she wants me to'

Video

The transport secretary said he won’t be resigning, as he defended the government’s £33m payout to Eurotunnel.

Chris Grayling said the decision on Eurotunnel was made “collectively” by cabinet, as it had to be "ready for all eventualities".

He said: "However regrettable the Eurotunnel court action was, we had to take a decision to protect the interests of the country in the circumstances of a no deal Brexit. And that’s the right thing to do."

Eurotunnel, which operates railway services between the UK and France, says the contracts were handed out in a "secretive" way, and it was not given the chance to compete.