Stella Creasy says a government task force, consultations and reports into knife crime were not working, and called for an "emergency" response.

The Labour MP for Walthamstow listed all those who have died in the capital so far this year, and criticised the government's response.

In response, Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he "really wished there was just one simple answer" and said it required "action across multiple fronts"