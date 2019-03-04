Nandy: If Labour splits...opening for far right
Lisa Nandy and Clive Lewis on Labour Party splits

A Labour MP has predicted that if her party splits then her Wigan constituents would find it "impossible to be represented in government".

Lisa Nandy said it was "very, very real" that more MPs could leave for the Independent group, but a split could mean an opening the "far right".

Colleague Clive Lewis said his voters "can't afford" the political upheaval over the coming years, and that Labour MPs "have got to stick together".

  • 04 Mar 2019
