Nandy: If Labour splits...opening for far right

Video

A Labour MP has predicted that if her party splits then her Wigan constituents would find it "impossible to be represented in government".

Lisa Nandy said it was "very, very real" that more MPs could leave for the Independent group, but a split could mean an opening the "far right".

Colleague Clive Lewis said his voters "can't afford" the political upheaval over the coming years, and that Labour MPs "have got to stick together".

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission