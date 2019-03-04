Tax bill's disappearance 'a rum business'

Video

Commons Speaker John Bercow has criticised the government for pulling a debate on greater tax transparency in the Crown dependencies - calling it a "rum business".

He called the last-minute changes to government business "discourteous" as it prevented MPs from debating and voting on the Financial Services Bill, with ministers facing potential defeat.

He was responding to points of order raised on the matter by Conservatives David Davis and Andrew Mitchell, and Labour MPs Margaret Hodge and Hilary Benn, who were all expressing anger at the changes to the schedule.