Fox: 'So be it' if Brexit delay is needed

Liam Fox: There may be 'no option' but to delay Brexit
International Trade Secretary Liam Fox tells the BBC's Andrew Marr that there may be "no option" other than to delay the UK's exit from the EU in order to deliver a smooth Brexit.
03 Mar 2019
