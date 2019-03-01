Brexit: The view from 5 Live listeners

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: The view from BBC Radio 5 Live listeners
BBC Radio 5 Live's Your Call heard from listeners across the UK, giving their views on Brexit.
Hope in Bristol, Naomh in County Tyrone, Jason in Dundee, and Funmi in London were some of those who took part.
-
01 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window