Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Eustice: 'Highly dangerous' to ask for Brexit delay
Conservative MP George Eustice has said he quit the government because of the "dangerous development" of "Parliament taking direct control" of Brexit.
The longstanding Brexiteer said it was "highly dangerous" to go to the EU "and beg for an extension" to Article 50 "at the 11th hour".
-
28 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47406970/george-eustice-highly-dangerous-to-ask-for-brexit-delayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window