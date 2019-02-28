Why is Margaret Hodge still in Labour?

Media player
Margaret Hodge on Labour's handling of anti-Semitism
Margaret Hodge is asked about Luciana Berger's claim that the Labour Party is institutionally anti-Semitic.
The Jewish Labour MP said she has been in the party 56 years and she was a "fighter" who was not going to give up when Politics Live presenter Andrew Neil asked her why she was still in the party.
28 Feb 2019
