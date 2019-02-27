Hodge: 'Relief' over Chris Williamson suspension

Media player
Margaret Hodge: 'Relief' that Chris Williamson MP has been suspended
Margaret Hodge has praised the action of the Labour Party for suspending Chris Williamson, but questioned why it took so long.
The former minister said Mr Williamson "has form", adding: "He has done this before, he has apologised before and then he has done the same thing again."
27 Feb 2019
