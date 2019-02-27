Video

Conservative MP James Cleverly asked if the prime minister agreed that Labour could "never be too apologetic about anti-Semitism".

Theresa May said Jeremy Corbyn should suspend Chris Williamson, who has been videoed saying the party has been "too apologetic" over anti-Semitism claims.

Nine Labour MPs left the party last week citing the leadership's handling of Brexit and anti-Semitism complaints.

