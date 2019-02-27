Corbyn blames May over Bank growth forecast

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Corbyn and May on Bank of England economic forecasts
Jeremy Corbyn asked the prime minister if "shambolic handling of Brexit, or her failed austerity policies" were to blame for growth forecasts from the Bank of England.
She told the Labour leader the UK is forecast to have higher growth than Germany, before giving him a list which showed the UK economy was "fit for the future".
-
27 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47388770/pmqs-corbyn-and-may-on-bank-of-england-economic-forecastsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window