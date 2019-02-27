Corbyn blames May over Bank growth forecast
PMQs: Corbyn and May on Bank of England economic forecasts

Jeremy Corbyn asked the prime minister if "shambolic handling of Brexit, or her failed austerity policies" were to blame for growth forecasts from the Bank of England.

She told the Labour leader the UK is forecast to have higher growth than Germany, before giving him a list which showed the UK economy was "fit for the future".

