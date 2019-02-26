May: He should vote for a deal, simples

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: May mimics TV meerkat's catchphrase
Aleksandr the Meerkat got a surprise mention in the Brexit debate when the prime minister used his catchphrase in a reply to Ian Blackford.
She told the SNP Westminster leader that if he wanted a Brexit deal then he should vote for one, adding the famous line of the TV advert character, "simples", which seemed to amuse some MPs.
-
26 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window