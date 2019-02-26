Soubry: Shameful moment, nothing has changed

Media player
Brexit debate: Soubry says PM putting Tory interests first
The prime minister said she has been working in the national interests, after a former Tory MP accused her of putting party interest first.
Anna Soubry, a member of the new Independent Group of MPs, said some ministers and senior backbenchers had spoken of resigning after being prepared to break a three-line whip to make sure a no-deal Brexit was taken off the table.
She asked Mrs May to confirm that "nothing has changed, and no deal remains firmly on the table".
26 Feb 2019
