Corbyn: PM ‘stringing people along’ on Brexit
The Labour leader describes the prime minister's handling of Brexit negotiations as "grotesquely reckless" and says she is seeking to “achieve something she knows is not achievable”.

Jeremy Corbyn said MPs had already rejected her deal and no deal, as he asked what her Plan B was.

  • 26 Feb 2019
