Ashworth: Throw these people out of Labour

Jon Ashworth on Labour handling of anti-Semitism claims
Labour's handling of ant-Semitism claims was "not good enough" and the party needed to change its culture, said Jonathan Ashworth.
Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn asked the shadow health secretary about the reforms put forward by the party's general secretary.
25 Feb 2019
