May: 'All my energy' on 29 March Brexit
Theresa May says a Brexit delay 'does not resolve' issues

Theresa May says delaying the UK's exit from the EU would "does not address, does not resolve" the issues.

After meeting EU leaders at a summit in Egypt, the prime minister said it was "within our grasp" to leave with a deal on 29 March.

  • 25 Feb 2019
