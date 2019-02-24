Media player
Theresa May: Brexit deal 'within grasp' for 29 March
Theresa May says she has made "good progress" with the EU over Brexit, but needs more time before MPs can have their final say.
Speaking from a summit in Egypt, the prime minister said talks were ongoing, especially around the issue of the Irish backstop, so she could not yet bring a meaningful vote to the Commons.
But she said getting a deal done so the UK could leave on 29 March was "within our grasp".
24 Feb 2019
