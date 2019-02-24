Ministers 'should vote against Brexit delay'

Video

Ministers should vote against the option of delaying Brexit to prevent a no-deal scenario, Environment Secretary Michael Gove has said.

An amendment tabled by Conservative MP Sir Oliver Letwin and Labour MP Yvette Cooper would give Parliament the opportunity to delay Brexit if a deal is not agreed with the EU by the middle of March.

Three cabinet ministers - Greg Clark, Amber Rudd and David Gauke - have said Brexit should be delayed if Parliament does not approve a deal in the coming days.

But the environment secretary would not be drawn on whether ministers would have to resign if they backed the amendment.

He told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show: “I will do everything I can in order to persuade my colleagues, whom I admire very much, to stay in government.”