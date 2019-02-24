Watson: Corbyn 'will share my horror'

Media player
Tom Watson: Jeremy Corbyn 'will share my horror'
Labour's deputy leader says he has sent Jeremy Corbyn a file on 50 party members who have made anti-Semitic comments that have "not been dealt with adequately".
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Tom Watson also said he wanted to see Mr Corbyn become a successful prime minister, but that change was required to stop people disengaging with the party.
24 Feb 2019
