Can Remainers and Leavers come together?
Brexit: Can Remainers and Leavers come together?

A Remainer from Glasgow and a Brexiteer from Liverpool visited Westminster to meet MPs, questioning them and giving their views, on the UK's exit from the EU.

The pair meet for a Politics Live film in January as part of panels watching Theresa May's Brexit plan being rejected by a majority of 230.

  • 22 Feb 2019
