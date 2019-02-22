Dorries: ERG Tories 'desperate for right deal'

Video

Conservative MP Nadine Dorries says only one member of the European Research Group (ERG) of Brexiteers wants the UK to leave the EU without a deal.

She told Politics Live her colleagues would need an "unambiguous" declaration about leaving the Northern Ireland backstop, and was "very sure" the majority of the group led by Jacob Rees-Mogg would vote for it.

She was responding to criticism from other Conservatives MPs in the Brexit Delivery Group that their opposition to Theresa May's Brexit strategy could jeopardise the EU leaving.

