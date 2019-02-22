Austin: Extremism and intolerance under Corbyn

Media player
MP Ian Austin leaving Labour over Corbyn leadership
Explaining his decision to leave the Labour Party, Dudley North MP Ian Austin claims Jeremy Corbyn is "incapable" of dealing with anti-Semitism.
22 Feb 2019
