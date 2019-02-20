Media player
PM has a problem with immigration - Soubry
One of three MPs to quit the Conservative Party says she's "really worried" the prime minister has a "problem with immigration".
Anna Soubry, who now sits with the Independent Group, told Newsnight's Kirsty Wark: "The only reason why she will not agree to [continued membership of] the single market is because of free movement of people."
20 Feb 2019
