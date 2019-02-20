Heidi Allen on ex-Tory 'Three Amigos'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Heidi Allen on Conservative MPs defecting to Independent group

One of three Conservative MPs leaving the party set out her reasons for now sitting with the Independent group.

Heidi Allen said she was "tired of feeling numb" and said that Tory welfare and Brexit policies were factors for her resignation.

  • 20 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Former Tory MPs head to opposition benches