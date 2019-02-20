Former Tory MPs head to opposition benches
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Former Tory MPs Soubry, Wollaston, Allen head to opposition benches

Three ex-Conservative MPs Anna Soubry, Sarah Wollaston and Heidi Allen take new seats on the opposition benches in the House of Commons, having announced their resignation from the Tory party.

  • 20 Feb 2019