Former Tory MPs head to opposition benches

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former Tory MPs Soubry, Wollaston, Allen head to opposition benches
Three ex-Conservative MPs Anna Soubry, Sarah Wollaston and Heidi Allen take new seats on the opposition benches in the House of Commons, having announced their resignation from the Tory party.
-
20 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47306620/former-tory-mps-soubry-wollaston-allen-head-to-opposition-benchesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window