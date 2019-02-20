Labour councillors face 'bullying and racism'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Caulfield and May on Tory defection in Brighton

The defection of a Brighton and Hove councillor is raised by Sussex MP Maria Caulfield.

The prime minister said the new Tory councillor had faced bullying and anti-Semitism in her former party, and she claimed these issues were faced by "decent moderate " Labour councillors every day.

Live updates in text, video and images

  • 20 Feb 2019
Go to next video: PM to Corbyn: Hatton a hero, Churchill a villain